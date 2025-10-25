Fielder Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

