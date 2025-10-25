City State Bank Sells 3,635 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

City State Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

