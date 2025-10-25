Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 705 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $140.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

