Top Space Stocks To Follow Today – October 24th

Boeing, Honeywell International, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and AST SpaceMobile are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve spacecraft, satellites, launch vehicles, space infrastructure, or related technologies and services, including suppliers and defense contractors with significant space exposure. Investors use the term to describe shares bought to gain exposure to the commercial space economy and its anticipated long-term growth. These stocks are often viewed as a thematic, growth-oriented — and frequently volatile — investment with risks from high capital intensity, long development timelines, and regulatory or government dependence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

