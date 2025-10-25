Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Buys 141 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.2% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $180.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

