Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Stephens lowered their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

