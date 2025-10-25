Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 27.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of LRCX opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.