Curio Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44,400.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,352.78.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,207.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $747.77 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

