The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Position Raised by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5,325.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

Home Depot stock opened at $386.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $385.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.