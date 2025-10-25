Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.17.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

