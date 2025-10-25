Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $30,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in United Rentals by 5.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in United Rentals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $914.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $956.27 and a 200-day moving average of $810.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.29.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

