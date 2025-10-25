Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.9% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $25.17 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

