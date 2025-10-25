Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Purchases 1,124 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day moving average is $220.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

