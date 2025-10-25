Insight Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $377.52 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.60. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

