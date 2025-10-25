AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Walmart were worth $20,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

