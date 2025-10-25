PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.33% of PayPal worth $241,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 27,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of PayPal by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

