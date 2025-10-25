Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

