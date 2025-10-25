Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,563 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $184,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,602,000 after purchasing an additional 712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $166.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

