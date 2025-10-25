Keeler Thomas Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

FI stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.15.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

