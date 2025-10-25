Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,006 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $267.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

