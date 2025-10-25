Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 178 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Carrera Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

