Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,176,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,445,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

PM stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.83. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

