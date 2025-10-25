AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Boosts Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises about 0.8% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 19.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KO opened at $69.74 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

