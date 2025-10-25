McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MCD opened at $306.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.61. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

