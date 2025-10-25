Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.38 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.