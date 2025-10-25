City State Bank Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

City State Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $362.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.97. The stock has a market cap of $328.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

