Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 215,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,879,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,704,000 after acquiring an additional 103,422 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Galvan Research lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $140.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

