Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.35.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.