NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Position Increased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $87.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

