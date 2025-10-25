City State Bank Has $483,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.