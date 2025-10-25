Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.37. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

