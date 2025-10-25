Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VB stock opened at $258.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

