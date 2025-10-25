SSA Swiss Advisors AG Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

SSA Swiss Advisors AG cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 105.9% in the second quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 37,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $303,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average of $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $220.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

