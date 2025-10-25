AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires 213 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,544,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 149.1% in the second quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 24,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 519.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.32.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,724 shares of company stock worth $19,500,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $546.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

