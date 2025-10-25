Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

