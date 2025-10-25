Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average is $158.41. The firm has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

