General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.300-15.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0 billion-$52.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.2 billion.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $350.22 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,460 shares of company stock worth $76,192,291. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 791,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,733,000 after buying an additional 45,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,294,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 616,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,927,000 after buying an additional 132,395 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 195,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 406,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,512,000 after buying an additional 68,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.