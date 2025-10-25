City State Bank Buys 50 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

City State Bank grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $254.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.07. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,080,275.97. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,424,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Northland Capmk downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.