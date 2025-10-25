Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $914.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $956.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.23.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.29.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

