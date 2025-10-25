Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Trading Down 0.0%
United Rentals stock opened at $914.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $956.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.23.
United Rentals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.29.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
