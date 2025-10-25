Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 72,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,319,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,843,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $243.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.