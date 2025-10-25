Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

