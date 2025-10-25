Northstar Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.1%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.