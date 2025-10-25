Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $140.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

