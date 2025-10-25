Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.84 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.15.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.89.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

