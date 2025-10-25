Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $253.39. The company has a market cap of $410.45 billion, a PE ratio of 145.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

