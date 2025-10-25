Curio Wealth LLC Acquires 1,582 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39,550.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $79.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

