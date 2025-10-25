Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Shares Bought by Aspen Capital Management LLC

Aspen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 3.6% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

DFGR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

