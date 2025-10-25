Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,159 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

