Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

COF opened at $224.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average of $205.25. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

