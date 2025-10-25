Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $295.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

